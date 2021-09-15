argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $534.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.08.

ARGX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.73. 182,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,929. argenx has a 1 year low of $234.54 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 584.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

