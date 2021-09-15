argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $534.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million.
ARGX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.73. 182,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,929. argenx has a 1 year low of $234.54 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 584.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
