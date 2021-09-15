Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,600 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

