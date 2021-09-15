Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,233,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

