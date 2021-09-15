Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $222,000 Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of CERE opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.10. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

