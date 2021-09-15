Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

