Arizona State Retirement System Sells 269 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,943 shares of company stock worth $455,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.