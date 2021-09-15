Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

