Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

ALCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

