Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.19 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ATS opened at GBX 447.93 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.78. The firm has a market cap of £167.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 478 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Artemis Alpha Trust
