Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.19 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ATS opened at GBX 447.93 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.78. The firm has a market cap of £167.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 478 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Artemis Alpha Trust

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

