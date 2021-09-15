Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

AJG stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

