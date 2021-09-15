Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

AJG traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.36. 35,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

