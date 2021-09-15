Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

