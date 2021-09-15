Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 5,700 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

