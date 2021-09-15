AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00149568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00805193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046942 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

