Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,860 ($76.56) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,602.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,054.65. The company has a market cap of £26.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,952 ($77.76).

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.