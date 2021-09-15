AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. AstroNova has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

