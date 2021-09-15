Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SWET stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.