Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 45,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,000,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

