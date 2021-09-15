ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

