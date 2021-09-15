Atria Investments LLC Buys 717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. KLA Co. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $364.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

