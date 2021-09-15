Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

