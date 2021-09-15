Atria Investments LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 41.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 3,619.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Aptiv stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

