Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

