aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

LIFE stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

