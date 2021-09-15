Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). 99,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 241,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.75 ($4.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.77. The company has a market cap of £367.40 million and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

