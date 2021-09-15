Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 2.2%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). Approximately 156,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 36,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of £9.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

