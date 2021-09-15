Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

