Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,781,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

