Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.23. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.20. The stock has a market cap of C$494.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

