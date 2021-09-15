AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $45,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,563.77 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,593.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

