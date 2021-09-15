Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.