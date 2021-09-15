Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 704 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.