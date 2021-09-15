Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

CE stock opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

