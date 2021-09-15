Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $295,007,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,334.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.