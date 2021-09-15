Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

