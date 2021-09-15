Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

