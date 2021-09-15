Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

