Aviva PLC Buys 7,013 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,841,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

