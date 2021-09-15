Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.