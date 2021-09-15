Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

