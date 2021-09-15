Aviva PLC Purchases 17,152 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

