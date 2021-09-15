Aviva PLC Sells 3,434 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $452.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.21 and a 200 day moving average of $353.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

