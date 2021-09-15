Aviva PLC Sells 8,420 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

