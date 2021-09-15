Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.08. 21,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $92.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

