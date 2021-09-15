Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Contrast

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baidu and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $293.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.64%. GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.20%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than GAN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.28 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.38 GAN $35.16 million 18.28 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -37.32

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats GAN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

