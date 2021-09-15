Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ball accounts for 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,527. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

