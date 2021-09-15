Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Eight Capital

Equities researchers at Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

BLDP stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

