Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.