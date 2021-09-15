Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.97

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 13395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $872.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.