Barclays Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Underweight

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.